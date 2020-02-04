Lowest temperature recorded in Sreemangal

Indian High Commissioner in Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das paid rich tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing a wreath at his mausoleum in Tungipara, Gopalganj on Monday. This year is being celebrated as 'Mujib Barsho'



The day's lowest temperature was recorded at 6.6 degrees Celsius at Sreemangal in Moulvibazar on Monday morning. In its regular forecast, the Met Office said the weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country. Light fog may occur at places during late-night to morning, it said.





A mild to moderate cold wave is sweeping over Mymensingh, Sylhet, Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions and the regions of Tangail, Faridpur, Madaripur, Gopalgonj, Kishoregonj, Sandwip, Cumilla, Jashore, Chudanga, Kushtia, Barishal and Bhola.





"It may continue and spread over the adjacent regions," the Met Office said, adding that the temperature may fall slightly at night while day temperature may rise a little, reports UNB.







On Sunday, the Met Office predicted that the temperature will start rising from Tuesday night.It also forecasted cloudy weather and rain for southern part of the country from Feb 5 and Feb 7-8.Meanwhile, 4,57,384 people were affected by various cold-related disease across the country between November 1 and February 2. Fifty seven deaths were reported during this period.





Leave Your Comments