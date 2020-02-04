Submit polls expenses in 7 days: EC



The Election Commission (EC) has asked the candidates of Dhaka city elections to submit their polls expenditure statements within seven days beginning from the date of polls result announcement. The EC issued a circular in this regard on Monday, signed by its deputy secretary Md Atiar Rahman.





As per the Local Government (City Corporation) Election Rules-2010, every candidate of city elections is supposed to submit a statement on his or her election expenditures within seven days from the date of polls results announcement.The rules allow a mayoral candidate to spend maximum Taka seven lakh as personal and election expenditure, reports BSS.







There were a total of 30,10,273 voters in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) area, while 24,53,194 voters in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) area.According to the election rules, a mayor candidate can spend Taka one lakh as personal expenditure if there are less than 20 lakh voters.





If the number of voters is over 20 lakh, the mayoral candidate can spend Taka two lakh as personal expenditure. He or she can also spend Taka five lakh as election expenses.A councilor candidate can spend maximum Taka 50,000 in the city election as personal expenditure, while maximum Taka six lakh as election expenses.





Leave Your Comments