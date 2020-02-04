Biman's Wuhan pilots denied entry to S'pore

Biman's Boeing 777-300 ER aircraft with 14 crew members and four physicians went to Wuhan to bring back the Bangladeshis stranded in the Chinese city, the ground zero of coronavirus. -Collected



Singapore has rejected visas to pilots and cabin crew who went to China to bring back Bangladeshi citizens from China's Wuhan, the ground zero of the new coronavirus outbreak.Cabinet Secretary Anwarul Islam made the disclosure during a press briefing on cororavirus at the Secretariat on Monday.





"The pilots and cabin crew who returned from China's Wuhan are not being allowed to enter other countries," Anwarul said. A special flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines on February 1 brought back Bangladeshi citizens stranded in Wuhan. The Bangladeshis include 301 adults, 12 children and three infants.





According to a Reuters report the death toll from the coronavirus epidemic in China rose to 361 as of Monday while the number of new confirmed infections in China increased by 2,829, bringing the total to 17,205.The World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global health emergency. The virus is believed to have originated late last year in a food market in Wuhan that was illegally selling wildlife.



New cases are being reported every day around the world, spurring cuts to travel, outbreaks of anti-China sentiment in some places and a surge in demand for protective face masks.Medical experts say the rising number of human-to-human transmissions outside China suggests a greater potential for the virus to spread further.



Statistics from China indicate that just over 2% of people infected have died, suggesting that the virus may be less deadly than the coronaviruses behind 2002-2003 Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS).





Leave Your Comments