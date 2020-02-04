'Steps to be taken to give exam admit cards earlier'

Education Minister Dipu Moni visiting an SSC examination center at Tejgaon Government Girl's High School in Dhaka on Monday. -Mostafizur Rahman/AA



Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni on Monday said necessary steps will be taken to distribute admit cards for public examinations much earlier for stopping hassle of examinees.She said, "We'll not allow it to happen again. We will take steps so that examinees can get their admit cards much earlier."







The Minister came up with the assertion while talking to reporters after visiting the SSC examination centre at Tejgaon Government Girls' High School.





The education minister urged political parties to refrain from announcing any program during the public examinations as it creates tension and panic among the students. She also urged the media to provide information on irregularities in educational institutes. "





The education ministry will never allow anyone to do anything immoral at the cost of the examinees," she said.The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and its equivalent examinations under 11 education boards began today across the country.





A total of 20,47,779 students - 10,24,363 boys and 10,23,416 girls - are taking part in the SSC and equivalent examinations at 3,512 centers from 28,884 educational institutions.





Of the candidates, a total of 16,35,240 students are participating in the SSC examinations under nine general education boards, 2,81,254 inDakhil exam under Madrasa Education Board while 1,31,285 are appearing in vocational exams under Bangladesh Technical Education Board this year.





Bangla first paper test was held on Monday. Dakhil students under the madrasa board appeared in Quran Majid and Tajbid tests while the vocational board students took part in Bangla second paper tests.





