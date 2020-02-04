PM flies to Italy on 4-day visit

Leave Your Comments

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina left here for Rome on Tuesday morning on a four-day bilateral visit to hold talks with her Italian counterpart Giuseppe Conte.A VVIP flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the Prime Minister and her entourage took off from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) at 9:45 am.The flight is scheduled to land at Fiumicino Airport, Rome around 4:15pm (Italian time). Minister Plenipotentiary of Italian Foreign Ministry Cristiano Cottafavi and Bangladesh Ambassador to Italy Abdus Sobhan Sikder will receive her at the airport.