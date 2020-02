Leave Your Comments

Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka ranked the second worst in the Air Quality Index (AQI) on Tuesday morning. It had an AQI score of 203 at 08:00am. The air was classified as ‘very unhealthy’. When the AQI score is between 201 and 300, everyone may experience health effects and it gives a warning of emergency conditions. The entire population is more likely to be affected in this state.