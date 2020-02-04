Expatriate youth killed in Laxmipur road crash





A expatriate youth was killed after a truck collided with a motorcycle in Mohadevpur area at Sadar upazila on Monday night.





The deceased was identified as Md Sohel, 30, son of Noor Nabi of Kidirpur village in the upazila. He came to Bangladesh from Saudi Arabia two months ago.





Tota Mia, officer-in-charge, Raipur Police Station, said the truck collided with the motorbike coming from the opposite direction in the area at 9pm, leaving three bikers severely injured.





Locals took them to Sadar Hospital where doctors declared Sohel dead, he added.





Victim’s relative said Sohel, Rajan and Kanchan were going to Raipur from Laxmipur.





