North Korea making 'all-out efforts' to guard against virus

North Korea said Tuesday it was mobilizing 30,000 health workers everyday in its "all-out efforts" to guard against the spread of a virus from neighboring China.North Korea hasn't reported any case of the new coronavirus, but some experts say an epidemic in North Korea could be dire because of its chronic lack of medical supplies and poor health care infrastructure.Authorities were redoubling border inspections and conducting screenings and medical surveillance on those who return from overseas business trips, the North's main Rodong Sinmun newspaper said.