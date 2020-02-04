5,447 absent on 1st day as SSC exams begin





Some 5,447 candidates remained absent on the first day as the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations began on Monday.





Besides, five students were expelled for adopting unfair means in the examinations.





A total 1,416,721 students sat for the examinations under nine general education boards at 2,122 exam centres across the country this year, according to the control room of the Secondary and Higher education Division under the Education Ministry.





The written examinations will continue till February 27 while the practical tests n will be held from February 29 to March 5.













Leave Your Comments