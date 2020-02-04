26 killed in central Nigeria attacks: police





A total of 26 people were killed in recent attacks in Nigeria's central Plateau State, local police said Monday.





Up to 190 houses were damaged or destroyed following the attacks by unknown gunmen across two local areas of the state on Jan. 26-28, the police said in a statement.





Scores of people were wounded in the attacks, and at least five communities in Bokkos and Mangu were under intense attacks during the period, the statement said.





"In the attacks, 14 persons were killed in Kwatas, four at Sabon Barki ... one at Changet community," and seven "were killed at Marish community," it said.





So far, some 11 suspects have been arrested in connection with the attacks, and a further investigation was underway, said the statement.

