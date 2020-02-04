Night and Day temperature may rise slightly over country









The met office today predicted that night and day temperature may rise slightly over the country in the next 24 hours ending at 9 am tomorrow.





“Weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country,” said a met office bulletin issued this morning.





Light fog may occur at places over the country from midnight to tomorrow morning, said the bulletin.





Mild to moderate cold wave is sweeping over Rangpur, Rajshahi and Barishal divisions and the regions of Jashore, Kushtia, Satkhira, Tangail, Faridpur, Madaripur, Gopalganj, Sandwip, Sitakunda, Rangamati, Cumilla, Feni and Srimangal and it may abate from some places, added it.





The highest temperature on Monday was recorded 25.8 degrees Celsius in Cox’s Bazar and Teknaf under Chattogram division while today’s minimum temperature was 06.5 degrees Celsius in Srimangal under Sylhet division.





The sun sets at 5:46 pm today and rises at 6:38 am tomorrow in the capital.





