Cold-related diseases affect 4,388 people in 24 hrs









Various cold-related diseases affected 4,388 people across the country in the last 24 hours, the government said on Tuesday.





Data from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) control room showed that 914 of the patients received treatment for acute respiratory infection (ARI).





Another 1965 people were treated for diarrhoea, and 1509 for diseases including jaundice, inflammation in the eye, skin diseases, and fever.





A total of 4,66,099 people were affected by various cold-related disease across the country between November 1 and February 4.





Fifty seven deaths were reported during the period.

Leave Your Comments