Vivo V17 Pro: Tip-top Camera Smartphone with Gaming Expertise









Are you looking for a top-rated cameraphone featuring powerful gaming engine and graphics? If yes, get the all-rounder smartphone Vivo V17 Pro. This high-end smartphone will win your heart with its amazing cameras feature. Usually, there is a trade-off between the camera functions of a smartphone and its gaming prowess, but Vivo V17 Pro’s smooth gaming interface will change this concept. China-based technological company Vivo Communication Technology Co. Ltd. was originated from BBK Electronic in 2009. V-series phones are the flagship products of Vivo. Released on September 20th 2019, Vivo 17 Pro is another feather in this legacy. Stay with us to learn more about Vivo V17 Pro.





Key Features of Vivo V17 Pro:

Continual Display

Vivo V17 Pro is blessed with 6.44″ Ultra FullView™ touchscreen display built with 2.5D glass. Its Super AMOLED E3 OLED display is blessed with an amazing 91.65% screen-to-body ratio, and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. You will enjoy watching media files at 2400x1080 FHD+ resolution and 20:9 aspect ratios.





This state-of-the-art smartphone V17 Pro features blue light filtering system (up to 42%), dark background themes and illumination Reduction Anti-Flicker technology. These features will protect your valuable eyes while using this phone in darkness. Thanks to the manufacturer for installing Fingerprint Scanning sensor on its Display, which will keep your phone safe from data theft.





Pro Level Selfie Camera:

Vivo V17 Pro appeared as the first smartphone with 32MP Selfie Camera along with a wide-angle camera (8MP sensor). The photo canvas can be extended up to 105◦ for capturing a beautiful scenery, or bunch of friends. Its dual front cameras appear through exclusive Pop-Up mechanism, which many pricier competitors won’t offer.





Vivo-V17Pro-Selfie-Camera





Picture Courtesy: The Verge





Do you often struggle in capturing a perfect selfie in low light condition? To overcome this issue, Vivo V17 Pro has brought Super Night Selfie, Selfie Softlight and Flash. These features can combine multiple frames efficiently for optimizing the radiance, lucidity, and brightness of your image.





Vivo V17 Pro brings ‘AI Makeup’ feature to save you time for touch up before photo shoot. This virtual make-up scheme can add final touch-up to your appearance. What is more? While you focus, a frame called ‘Pose Master’ will appear upon the screen to guide you about the best possible stylish poses.





Ergonomic Rear Camera

On the rear side of Vivo V17 Pro, there are four cameras in a row. Its 48MP main camera features amazing light sensitivity with smart zooming capacity. Moreover, the ‘AI Super night mode’ feature will reveal your talent in night-photography by virtue of Upgraded HDR, and combined multi-frame noise lessening technology.





Want to capture the panorama of any distant landscape? Use the 13MP Telephoto camera of Vivo V17 Pro. This Smartphone is blessed with Optical Zooming and Digital Zooming power that can be enhanced up to 2x and 10x times respectively. Its 8MP wide-angle camera can expand the lens-view at 120⁰. And, this sensor is smart enough to capture 108⁰ photos allowing distortion.





Vivo V17 Pro also presents a 2MP macro camera for capturing detailed images of tiny objects focusing from 4cm distance, which is difficult to see with naked eyes.





Exciting Gaming Performance

If you are a crazy gamer who forgets time while playing games, then don’t miss Vivo V17 Pro. This latest Vivo Smartphone V17 Pro offers you superb gaming experience taking commands within a blink. This high-end smartphone Vivo is equipped with Multi-Turbo acceleration technology, which not only integrates Game Turbo, AI Turbo, Cooling Turbo, Center Turbo, and Net Turbo technology efficiently; but also accelerates the bottom-layer complier performance.





In simple words, this high-end technology can enrich the operating system and offer swift gaming performance. Need more speed? Apply the ‘Cold start’ and ‘Warm start’ options to increase the gaming speed by 25% and 9% respectively. To be focused on your game, you can turn off message alerts.





In V17 Pro, you will find ‘Game Center’ which can assemble your overall gaming information in a single interface. This feature is also compatible with ‘Ultra Game Mode’. Moreover, to surprise the co-players during gaming, you can exploit the ‘Voice Changer’ option keeping your identity private.





Vivo-V17-Pro-Review





Picture Courtesy: gizguide.com





Swift Operation

A Smartphone with slothy operation feels like junk. Don’t worry! Vivo V17 Pro will charm you with its swiftness by virtue of its breakneck processor – Qualcomm snapdragon 675AIE. Its 4100 mAh battery is coupled with double-Engine Fast Charger. This smartphone out wins its ancestors with the up-to-date Funtouch OS 9.1 (built on Android 9) along with modern GUI. Furthermore, Vivo V17 Pro has a standard memory – RAM 8 GB and ROM 128GB – rendering smooth performance.





Other Tech Features

Vivo V17 Pro is equipped with a bunch of Sensors, like Gyroscope, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Proximity Sensor, E-compass, NFC technology, etc. Moreover, Vivo V17 Pro has a Smart Button option, which enables you to activate Google Assistant, and Jovi Image Recognizer at a time.





Vivo V17 Pro Specs:

Dimensions: 159.00 × 74.70 × 9.80 mm

Weight: 201.8g

Display: 6.44-inch

Front Camera: 32MP+ 8MP

Rear Camera: 48MP +13MP+8MP+2MP

Battery: 4100 mAh battery

Storage: ROM 128GB

Vivo V17 Pro Price in Bangladesh

The official price of Vivo V17 Pro in Bangladesh is 39,990 BDT.

