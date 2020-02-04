Number of dailies in Bangladesh now 1,277: Minister

Information Minister Mohammad Hasan Mahmud told Parliament on Tuesday that the number of daily newspapers in the country is now 1,277.

According to data placed by the minister in the House in response to AL MP Benjir Ahmed (Dhaka-20), the number of dailies with more than one lakh circulation is 48 in the country.

The top 10 Bangla dailies are Bangladesh Protidin (circulation is 5,53,300), Prothom Alo (5,01,800), Kalerkantha, Jugantor, Ittefaq, Amader Somoy and Janakantha (2,90,200), Samakal (2,71,000), Sangbad (2,01100), and Bhorer Kagoj (1,61,160).

The top 10 English dailies are The Daily Star (44,814), The Financial Express, Daily Sun (41,000), Dhaka Tribune (40,600), The Independent, the Daily Observer and the Daily Bangladesh Post (40,550), The Asian Age and the Daily Tribunal (40,500), and the Bangladesh Today (40,010).