Another Wuhan-returnee shifted to Kurmitola Hospital

Another Bangladeshi national who was kept at the quarantine unit at Ashkona hajj camp after return from China’s Wuhan was shifted to Kurmitola General Hospital on Monday with complaints of headache and lightheadedness.

“Two Wuhan-returnees are undergoing treatment at the hospital right now. Seven others who were admitted earlier to the hospital with fever were sent back to the quarantine unit at Ashkona after recovery,” said Brig Gen Jamil Ahmed, director, Kurmitola General Hospital, on Tuesday.

“We’ve not collected blood sample of the newly admitted patient as the symptoms do not match with that of coronavirus infected patient, but he was kept in quarantine.”

A man was shifted to the hospital from Ashkona camp and kept in isolation on Sunday with fever and his blood sample was sent for test.

A total of 312 Bangladeshi citizens were brought back from China’s Wuhan, the epicentre of the new coronavirus outbreak, on Saturday while the government is set to bring back 171 more upon clearance from the Chinese authorities.

Seven of the returnees were admitted to Kurmitola General Hospital with fever while another to the Combined Military Hospital upon their return from China.

No one of those hospitalised earlier was found to be infected with coronavirus after testing their blood samples, and they are now doing well, said Prof Dr Meerjady Sabrina Flora, director of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR).

The coronavirus, which spread from China’s Wuhan, has killed 425 people and infected over 20438 globally as of Tuesday, reports AP.

Leave Your Comments