Hong Kong reports first death from new coronavirus infection

A 39-year-old man infected with novel coronavirus died on Tuesday in a Hong Kong hospital, the first death case in Hong Kong, the hospital's spokesperson confirmed.

The patient, a Hong Kong resident with underlying illness, was confirmed on Jan. 31 as Hong Kong's 13th case of novel coronavirus infection, and was admitted to the Princess Margaret Hospital for isolation and treatment.

He died on Tuesday morning at the hospital after his condition deteriorated, a spokesperson of the hospital said.

The man lived in Whampoa Garden, a private housing estate in Kowloon. He took high-speed rail train from Hong Kong to Wuhan, Hubei Province, on Jan. 21 and from Changsha, Hunan Province, to Hong Kong on Jan. 23.

He sought treatment on Jan. 31 after having myalgia and fever.

Investigations by Hong Kong's Centre for Health Protection (CHP) revealed that he neither visited any health care facilities, wet markets or seafood markets, nor had any exposure to wild animals during the incubation period.

People with close contact with the patient, including his mother, wife, daughter, son and domestic helper, were transferred to quarantine center for medical monitoring.

His 72-year-old mother was confirmed on Sunday as Hong Kong's 15th case of novel coronavirus infection, and has been transferred to Princess Margaret Hospital for treatment.