Two university students die after ‘taking Yaba’ in Cox’s Bazar

Two university students have reportedly died after taking contraband Yaba tablets at a resort in Sadar upazila of Cox’s Bazar.

The deceased were identified as Abir Rahman Rumi, 24, and his friend Mohammad Arefin, 25. They were students of a university in the capital.

Officer-in-charge of Sadar Model Police Station Shahjahan Kabir said Abir and Arefin along with two other friends came to the beach town on Friday to spend vacation.

All of them fell ill on Saturday after taking Yaba pills and they were admitted to Sadar Hospital where Abir died on Sunday, he said.

Arefin and one of his friends were sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital in the capital where Arefin died on Monday morning, the OC said.

Quoting physicians at the Sadar Hospital, Inspector (Operations) of the police station said the four friends fell sick after consuming drugs.

