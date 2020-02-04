Dhaka Art Summit’s 5th edition starts Friday

South Asia’s biggest art and painting biennale exhibition, Dhaka Art Summit (DAS)’s 5th edition will begin at National Art Gallery of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (BSA) on Friday (February 7).

State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid will inaugurate the nine-day Dhaka Art Summit (DAS), while the State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak will attend the opening session as special guest.

Liaquat Ali Lucky, Director General of BSA, Dhaka Art Summit Organizing Committee Chairman Farooq Sobhan and Director of Samdani Art Foundation Nadia Samdani will also attend the function among others.

'Seismic Movements’ or 'Transmission' is the theme of this year’s Dhaka Art Summit. This year’s summit is going to be completely 'plastic-free’, avoiding a single usage of plastic in decoration and display.

At a press conference on the occasion at the National Art Gallery auditorium on Tuesday, co-founders of the summit organizers, the Samadani Art Foundation, Rajib Samdani and Nadia Samdani, highlighted the details of the summit. One of the curators of the summit Biswajit Goswami highlighted various aspects of the exhibition.

The first performance of DAS 2020 will be held in Gallery 6 at the National Art Gallery on Friday. Bangladeshi artist Ariful Kabir will take part in the Samdani Art Award performance at the inaugural programme at 10 am.

On the evening of the inaugural day, Karakrut Arundhachal and Alex Vojio will attend the performance titled 'Together (Dhaka Edition)' at the National Art Gallery Plaza at 7 pm.

Marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman- a special exhibition titled 'Lighting the Fire of Freedom Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman' will be held on the first floor of the Academy throughout the exhibition.

The exhibition is being held under the overall supervision of the Centre for Research and Information (CRI) with support from the Department of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy. Huge number of historical photographs of Bangabandhu will be on display, said the organizers.

Along with 290 participating Bangladeshi artists, a total of 500 painters, sculptors, curators, art critics, art professionals, art collectors, architects and media personalities from 44 countries is scheduled to take part in the nine-day art extravaganza.

Director of Samdani Art Foundation, Nadia Samdani is serving as the Chief Coordinator of the summit while Diana Campbell Betancourt, Artistic Director of the Samadani Art Foundation, is serving as Chief Curator of the team consisting of 32 curators from home and abroad.

The summit is supported by Ministry of Cultural Affairs, in association with the Department of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and Bangladesh Art Academy. Title sponsor of this year’s summit is Golden Harvest.

Set to be concluded on February 15, the summit is open for all, every day from 10 am to 8 pm.