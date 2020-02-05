C4D research fellowship awardees announced

University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Professor Dr Kazi Shahidullah with UGC members Professor Dr Dil Afroza Begum, Professor Dr Md Sazzad Hossain, Professor Dr Muhammed Alamgir, Ohio University Professor Emeritus Dr David Mould, UNICEF's C4D Mana





University Grants Commission (UGC) of Bangladesh and UNICEF, for the first time, announced the names of Communication for Development (C4D) research fellowship awardees at a program held at UGC on Tuesday.





The awardees are- Professor Dr Jamila K Chowdhury of Dhaka University, Professor Dr Md Asaduzzaman of Islamic University of Kushita and Professor Dr Mahbubul Alam of Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University. UGC Chairman Professor Dr Kazi Shahidullah presided over the ceremony.







UGC and UNICEF jointly invited the research proposals regarding the C4D issues from the faculty members of country's universities.





UGC members Professor Dr Dil Afroza Begum, Professor Dr Md Sazzad Hossain, Professor Dr Muhammed Alamgir, Ohio University Professor Emeritus Dr David Mould, UNICEF's C4D Manager Yasmin Khan, divisional heads of UGC, were present on the occasion.





Professor Kazi Shahidullah said UGC and UNICEF will work jointly for the researchers of the country to build a better society. "Research is the key to development. We need research collaboration from UNICEF for country's development", he hoped.





The UGC chairman urged the fellowship awardees to conduct research activities on international standard. "Your research should be result-oriented and it will obviously contribute to our society", he hoped.







He further said that UGC and UNICEF are jointly working to foster C4D curriculum and research activities. He hoped that UGC and UNICEF will be able to declare more fellowships for Bangladesh faculty members in this field in future.





Professor Sazzad Hossain said a lot of research works are being conducted in our country. But these works are not being properly documented. UGC is planning to archive all these research activies through online.

