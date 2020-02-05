'Check health of passengers from China in Bangladesh'

Health desk at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka. -UNB





Bangladesh has advised all the airlines that fly between Bangladesh and China to make health clearance mandatory

from the government health administration of China while carrying passengers from China with valid visa.





Bangladesh Embassy in Beijing has issued necessary directives in consultation with the headquarters, an official said, reports UNB.





Meanwhile, on arrival visas for Chinese citizens to enter Bangladesh will remain suspended until further notice.





The Chinese citizens who are working in Bangladesh have been advised not to travel to China until the situation improves, said the official quoting the government directives.





At the same time, Chinese companies in Bangladesh will avoid hiring fresh employees from China until the situation improves. n the case of travelling from the mainland China, the Chinese citizens need to submit health certificates prior to travel to Bangladesh, according to the Bangladesh Embassy in Beijing.





The directives came amid the growing number of coronavirus cases in China that claimed 425 deaths so far.





On February 1, the government brought back 312 Bangladeshis from Wuhan city of China, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, by a special flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines. Most of them remained quarantined at Ashkona Hajj Camp.







