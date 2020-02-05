Terming journalists 'kafir' denounced



Brahamnabria Press Club has condemned the terming of journalists 'infidel (kafir)', agents of Jamaat-Shibir and Qadiani (Ahmadiya) by an Islamic preacher named Moulana Abdur Rahim Qasemi at a waz mahfil.





In a statement on Monday, local journalists asked Moulana Rahim to withdraw his audacious and objectionable statements.







Moulana Abdur Rahim Qasemi spewed venom on journalists at a mahfil organized by Jamia Islamia Yunusia Madrasa at Zilla Eidgah Maidan in Brahmanbaria town on February 1 after ten days of a decision taken by Press Club not to cover news of Qawmi madrasas and Hefaza-e-Islam in Brahmanbaria as some madrasa students misbehaved with Press Club President KAM Rashidul Islam.





It was mentioned in the statement that Moulana Abdur Rahim Qasemi has given such objectionable speech with a view to undermining the waz mahfil organized by a renowned institution like Jamia Islamia Yunusia Madrasa. After his speech, words immediately spread about what he said and local journalists asked Moulana Rahim to withdraw his statements.





Concern was expressed in the statement that such activities of Moulana Abdur Rahim likely to brand Brahmanbaria as a place of militancy at home and abroad. The administration was urged to take necessary actions against Moulana Abdur Rahim upon investigation.





---Ashiqur Rahamn Mito, Brahmanbaria

Leave Your Comments