Chandpur regional office issues nearly 4 lakh passports

Officials of Chandpur Regional Passport Office increasing their service to decrease hassles of applicants. Due to fast service and proper delivery time, residents of Chandpur getting all the benefits to have a regional passport office. -AA



Chanpur regional passport office started their passport service in 2010. One decade has passed and the office has been issued 3 lakh 80 thousand passports since then. Bangladesh government has collected almost 110 billion of revenue from this office already. According to a statistics done by district regional office, on average the passport office in Chandpur gets 200 applications every day.





The regional passport office has been issuing machine readable passport (MRP) to the applicants till now and soon it will start the e-passport service, sources said.





At first, people used to complain about the syndicates and extortion that loomed over this regional office and they were unhappy about not getting the expected services. However, the situation has changed now. The reign of the syndicates is over because of the close circuit cameras installed at the office. Even though the passport office is far from the city, it has a beautiful garden. The surrounding areas are so beautiful that people often come here only for entertainment.







The office is now providing digital services and it has become quite popular for issuing passports quickly and hassle free. The assistant director of Chandpur regional passport office, Md Taj Billah, said people get all kinds of cooperation from this office. They do now allow any syndicates to run their operation here and law enforcement officers are always alert to provide security to the people.







---Monirul Islam Monir, Chandpur

