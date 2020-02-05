42,741 appearing in SSC exams in Bogura

Over 40 thousand Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinees from 12 upazilas of Bogura district have appeared for exam in the year 2020. Authorities asked all to help organizing a corruption-free exam environment. -AA



Over 40 thousand Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent madrasha and equivalent examinees from 12 upazilas of Bogura district have been appearing in the examination in this year.





Education and ICT section of district administration sources said that the SSC'2020 examination has been started from Monday last on Bangla 1st paper for 33, 324 SSC examinees in 40 centers, and on Quarn Majid and Tajvid for Dakhil Examination for 7,171 examinees in 19 centers and 2,346 SSC/Dakhil equivalent vocational examinees i 20 centers.





Jesmin Parvin, a guardian of an examinee, Bogura Pouro High School said that they are satisfied with the environment and tight security in the examination centre and hopeful the examination will be held in a smooth way.







Selina Haque, another guardian, of the same centre, said that smooth environment will help the students to make the best result under the education board as out of 20 best educational institutions, half of the institutions have been credited from Bogura district due to the congenial environment of education.





Contacted, Masul Ali Beg, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC-Education and ICT) of Bogura district administration said that the district administration has taken all out initiatives to hold the SSC and Equivalent examination smoothly and 144 was imposed during the examination time around the poll centers and the copying in the examination has been strictly discouraged in the centers.





The examinees, the guardians and the teachers have been asked to help to be held such expected and copy-free examinations this year, added the ADC.







---Mamun-ur-Rashid, Bogura

