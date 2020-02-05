Arab leaders failed Palestinians in their hour of need





The Arab leaders have not only betrayed the Muslims of Palestinian but also Uyghur and Turk Muslims in China and in both India-Pakistan administered Kashmir too.





When United States President Donald Trump's unveiled peace plan, a promise to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in an even-handed manner, not only inflicts further humiliation and suffering on the Palestinian people but also grants Israel's politically powerful settler movement its every desire in its promise to "finish off the Palestinian cause."





Notwithstanding that the so-called "Deal of the Century" has been dismissed as "one-sided" and even "criminal" by large swathes of the international community - but it's the reaction from a significant portion of the Muslim world that has raised eyebrows.





Nevertheless, the conspicuous absence of Palestine State at the White House was noteworthy, while Ambassadors from Bahrain, Oman, and the UAE attended when Trump unveiled the plan effectively rubber-stamping a proposal.

Instead of negotiating the peace plan, which Israel hailed and the Palestinians have angrily rejected Trump's "worthless" plan.





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed resentment, calling the proposal "a plan to ignore the rights of the Palestinians and legitimise Israel's occupation," adding that "Jerusalem is sacred to Muslims" and it can "never be accepted."





Saudi Arabia has essentially behaved as Trump's public relations liaison agent in the region to call it a "Deal of the Century."Egypt urged the Palestinians to "carefully study the proposal." The United Arab Emirates (UAE) said it "offers an important starting point for a return to negotiations within a US-led international framework."





Qatar expressed appreciation for "Trump's endeavours." Furthermore, the monarch in Doha's call for a Palestinian State "within the 1967 borders, including East Jerusalem," which other Arab states ignored.





Israel boasts of the only country practising democracy and apparently enjoys intractable conflicts with most Muslim countries, especially in Middle-East and Iran. What surprises others that Israel perpetrates crimes against humanity in Palestine Gaza and a few other neighbours, which violates international laws.





The Muslim countries are presently divided into a thick and thin line of a partisan realignment of a global superpower.

Despite their claims to being the "guardians of Islam" and "protector of Muslims," Arab monarchies have demonstrated they care only for two things: countering Iran as the enemy of the Sunni and Wahabi nations, and growing trade ties with the powerhouse economies committing human rights violations against Muslims.





Well, if we review the past few years of Muslim countries, especially the Arabs have tacitly and implicitly supported the world's worst violators of human rights against Muslim minorities, including China's persecution of Uyghur and Turk Muslims in China and are spectators on the Rohingya genocide in Myanmar.





It should also not be overlooked that the Saudi-led coalition is responsible for the agony and misery in Yemen, which has described as the "world's largest humanitarian crisis," and the UAE and Egypt back the warlord Khalifa Haftar, who leads some of the most violent militias in Libya.





When a coalition of 22, mostly Western democracies, including the United States, European Union co-signed a letter last year, calling on Beijing to end its human rights violations against 13 million Uyghur Muslims in China against a targeted religious faith since the Holocaust, promptly dozens of mostly Middle-East countries countered with a co-signed letter of their own.





The governments of Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, Oman, Iraq, and Syria have become co-signatories in support of China's version of "counterterrorism measures" and praise for its "vocational training" camps for Uyghurs, who were unofficially declared enemy of the state.





Qatar has since withdrawn its signature - other governments have calculated that the value of Chinese investment and trade is of far more value than the lives of millions of Uyghur Muslims.Similarly, the Muslims and Arabs leaders have calculated the fresh peace plan of Trump vis-a-vis of the lives of Palestinians.



Saleem Samad, is an independent journalist, media rights defender, recipient of Ashoka Fellow (USA) and Hellman-Hammett Award.





