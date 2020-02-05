Coronavirus outbreak: Is Bangladesh able to prevent such kinds of pestilence?





At the moment, the world is suffering from the outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) which was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019. The virus has already spread to 29 provinces including Beijing, the capital of China. It feels like the end of the world in China.





People are panicked; they have disappeared from public places.It is pretty safe being outside because there is no one. No cold, no flu, no pollution. Also, the virus has now spread to 27 countries and territories worldwide, with 17,488 confirmed cases and 362 deaths as of February 3, 2020. The fear has increased the use and collection of face masks among people around the world.





However, the Coronavirus is thought to be just as deadly as a virus like SARS or Ebola. But it is far more dangerous than SARS or Ebola.It is a virus identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness which reportedly had some link to large seafood, and animal market, suggesting animal-to-person spread.







Experts have confirmed that the virus can spread rapidly from one human body to another and infects the lungs of humans through the respiratory system. Usually, spreads like flu or cold.Fever, cough, andshortness of breath are the symptoms of the virus.





Though a new 'coronavirus' patient is not yet identified in Bangladesh, it would be foolish to deny that the country is not at risk. Because neighboring country India already infected with the 'coronavirus'. As a result, Bangladesh is also at risk of the 'coronavirus' due to compatibility. Now, the question is how ready is Bangladesh to prevent such kinds of pestilence?





Undoubtedly the virus is so deadly; it may take a while to take it under control. Chinese doctors have discovered the vaccine which is now being tested on the victims. We hope that it will be implemented very quickly and the situation will come under control. But, what about Bangladesh? Whereas in technology and economically, China is one of the World's most powerful country.







We all know how much Chinese people obey the rules. How well their cities are arranged. There is no jam, crime, murder, corruption, terrorism, processions, and violence. Nevertheless, the Chinese government and their doctors are frostings in controlling the virus in this country.







They have built a new hospital within ten days and in each city, separate special hospitals and units have been set.At all locations i.e. university, shopping malls, road, and ferries have video detectors installed for checking body temperature. People, foreign students, and entrepreneurs are being monitored all the time. Mask is being distributed free of charge. Where the situation is dire, food and water are being provided in public. The government has made the treatment free and a fund of 1 billion Chinese currencies has been announced by the government to deal with the situation.





In contrast, at this point, we all know that Bangladesh cannot control such kind of virus. The medical system in the country is engulfed in corruption where it is impossible to get treatment for such a virus. However, the highest readiness has been taken to combat the risk of Coronavirus in Bangladesh. Consequently, Kurmitola General Hospital and Mohakhali Infectious Disease Hospital have been kept ready for treatment. Periodical government hospitals will be prepared in phases to provide treatment wherever the patient will identify.







Besides, special precautions have been taken at all airports and land ports. Taking into account the risks, Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control & Research - IEDCR has taken all the preparations, said the director of the organization, Mirzadi Sabrina Flora. She said thermal screening has already started at the airport.







According to Directorate General of Health Services, "those coming from abroad, including China, have a test if there are symptoms of cold, cough, fever, sore throat and shortness of breath. If such symptoms occur, they need to be checked for the Coronavirus. Later, they will be kept under surveillance."





Besides, on Saturday, February 01, 312 people have been brought to the country from Wuhan state in coronavirus-infected China. The decision was finalized at a meeting at the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) after the ministry of foreign affairs got the green signal from the Chinese authority. Eight of them were sent to two hospitals in the capital as they had higher temperatures than normal.







As a part of the precautionary measures of others, the quarantine has been taken separately to the Haj camp in Ashkona, Dhaka. Following this, Health Minister Zahid Malek had earlier said,"the return of China to Ashoka Haj camp and would monitor. The medical team of Bangladesh Army and Health Directorate will regularly check their health. The government will cover all their medical expenses. The army and police stationed at the camp will ensure their safety."





But all these initiatives are sufficient to deal with this kind of virus? The World Health Organization declared the virus attack as an epidemic. In populous countries like ours, virus transmission can be deadly. The moment can be spread to remote areas of the country.







Once it is attacked, certainly, it will not take two months for Bangladesh to collapse. Experts say the new Coronavirus spreads rapidly. And Dhaka is a populated or overpopulated city. When a virus disease is detected in such a city, it is easily spread by one person to another. The medium of its spread is also multiple. That is why the government has to take appropriate action right now. This requires more caution.





At this time we should keep all emergency health care organizations in alert. So that proper medical care can be provided for the person affected by the virus at any time. We hope that the government can understand this matter seriously. Only then can public health safety be ensured.If we do not live up to the right hypothesis, we will face a major accident at any time, we do not want to witness of a brutal event like Dengue and see the death row.IEDCR had confirmed that 93 dengue patients died between January 1 and October 13 last year alone.







There was a lack of coordination, transparency, and accountability between the concerned wings and departments to identify, control, and prevention of Dengue. And then, dengue had spread across the country, which had caused millions of people to get dengue and kill almost hundreds of people.





Thereby, we do not want to suffer from dengue and do not want to fall into any unbearable situation like Coronavirus, so we should all respect the government's plans and act accordingly.The request to the government is to monitor whether the work is being implemented as per their orders, considering all aspects of the airports, land port, as well as in border areas. Surveillance should be increased and modern medical equipment should be provided. To reduce foreign travel as much as possible and arrange for the return of other citizens, including students, who are residing in China.







On the other hand, if this virus is found in our country then most of our doctors will be at risk but till now no guidance has come for them.Where the state, like China, is routinely struggling to deal with the Coronavirus, it is unthinkable for us to deal with this kind of virus. Otherwise, we have to take another row of corpses, witness how many hundred dead cries. We do not want such traumatic events; we want to stay healthy and live life with a smile. Is Bangladesh capable of doing so?



The writer is a Masters student, Department of Public Administration, Comilla University, Bangladesh







Leave Your Comments