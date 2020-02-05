Workshop on NUMAN project held





Crop production in Bangladesh has been increased by about 300 percent compared to that in 1970's through increasing cropping intensity coupled with the use of other modern crop production practices including nutrient management.





High intensity of cropping, decreasing arable lands and diversified cropping raises issues about the profitability and sustainability of current nutrient management.





A 3-year long international collaboration project "nutrient management for diversified cropping in Bangladesh (NUMAN)"funded by Australian Center for International Agricultural Research (ACIAR) and KrishiGobeshona Foundation (KGF) is being conducted in Bangladesh with the involvement of Murdoch University, Australia, and four National Agricultural Research System (NARS) institutes and three public universities of Bangladesh.





The project aims to identify gaps between farmers' fertilizer doses and current fertilizer recommendation and to develop nutrient management packages for the intensively cropped areas, coastal saline areas and emerging cropping systems including Conservation Agriculture.





Durgapur and Godagari Upazilas of Rajshahi, and Sadar Upazilas of Thakurgaonand Mymensingh have been selected as the intensively cropped areas; and Dakope Upazila of Khulna and Amtoli Upazila of Barguna have been selected as the coastal saline areas for research.





Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council (BARC), Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI), Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI), Soil Resource Development Institute (SRDI), Murdoch University (MU) - Australia, Bangladesh Agricultural University (BAU), Khulna University (KU) and Patuakhali Science and Technology University (PSTU) are working as the local project partners.



Murdoch University, Australia is working as the international partner through its liaison office at Uttara, Dhaka. Conservation Agriculture Service Provider Association (CASPA), Bangladesh Fertilizer Association (BFA) and International Plant Nutrition Institute (IPNI) are working as the strategic partner of the project.







Prof. Dr Richard W. Bell of Murdoch University is working as the project leader. Dr. Md. Baktear Hossain, Director, Manpower and Training unit of BARC is working as the coordinator for KGF funding part and Dr Md. Enamul Haque, Adjunct Associate Professor of Murdoch University is working as the coordinator for ACIAR funding part.





Two years of the project has been completed successfully in January 2020. Mid-term review of the project by ACIAR isscheduled to be held during 4-7 February 2020.







Inaugural workshop of the mid-term review was held on 4 February 2020 at 10:00 AM in the Conference Room-1 of BARC.





Prof Dr. Lutful Hassan, Vice Chancellor of Bangladesh Agricultural University, Mymensingh graced the occasion as the chief guest. Dr WaisKabir, Executive Director, KGF, Dr M A Wahab, Director General, BARI, Dr Robyn Johnston, Program Manager, ACIAR and Ms. Nawshiba Arnob, Economic Relation Officer, Australian High Commission, Dhaka were present on the occasion as the special guests. The workshop was presided over by Dr Shaikh Mohammad Bokhtiar, Executive Chairman of BARC, Dhaka.





Dr James Quilty, RPM Soil and land management of ACIAR,PI's and Co PI's and Senior scientists of NARS and high officials from DAE attended the program.







Dr Md Baktear Hossain, Director, Manpower and Training unit of BARC and Coordinator of NUMAN project delivered the welcome address at the workshop. Prof. Dr. Richard W. Bell, Murdoch University, Australia and Prof Dr M Jahiruddin, BAS and TWAS Fellow, and Prof Dr Wakilur Rahman, Department of Economics and Rural Sociology of BAU and Dr Md Enamul Haque, Coordinator of ACIAR Part and adjunct Associate Professor of Murdoch University presented up to date progress of the project.





The session chairman, chief guest and special guests and participants of the workshop were highly impressed with progress and wished successful completion of the project.





