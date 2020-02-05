MoU signed with global payments firm Skrill





Sonali Bank Limited, HomePay, which enables payment platforms to tap into Bangladesh, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with global payments firm Skrill Limited at a function in London on Monday.





Sonali Bank Deputy General Manager Abdul Wahab and Skrill Limited Chief Executive Officer Lorenzo Pellegrino inked the MoU on behalf of their respective institutions at the office of Skrill Limited in London.





State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak, Bangladesh High Commissioner in London Saida Muna Tasneem, senior officials of Skrill Limited, Sonali Bank and Bangladesh Bank were present at the event.





The collaboration will allow Bangladeshis to use Skrill Money Transfer as a fast and low-cost way to remit money to Bangladesh as well as use Skrill to pay online merchants directly by using their Bangladeshi bank accounts.





This is part of the continued progress of "Digital Bangladesh" to connect the youth, freelancers and other online citizens of Bangladesh to the global payments and marketplace and merchant ecosystems.





"Bangladesh is a very important country for Skrill. We are very excited to help Bangladeshis participate in the global digital market using Skrill," said Lorenzo Pellegrino, CEO of Skrill.





"This is a big step for Digital Bangladesh and our vision to help our young generation, especially those who make a living working online, to participate in the global market," said Zunaid Ahmed Palak.





"This is a big achievement for us at Sonali Bank. We can start to fulfill the wishes of our young generation who are both global and online," said Abdul Wahab. Skrill has been making digital payments simple, secure and quick since 2001. It's an acknowledged world-leader in developing global payment solutions for people's business and personal needs, whether they're buying online or sending money to family and friends.





It also meets the needs of businesses worldwide, helping them build a global customer base and drive growth.

