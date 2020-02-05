



Ingredients





* 300 gm : Potatoes (3-4 large potatoes peeled and cubed) * 30 gm : White poppy seeds (soaked in water to get 5-6 heaped tsp of paste / posto bata) * 5-6 : Green chillies * 1 tbsp : Mustard oil *1 tsp : Nigella * A pinch of : Turmeric (optional) *1 tsp : Cumin powder (optional) *Salt and Sugar to taste

* 2 tsp : Ghee





Method





1. Wash, peel and cut the potatoes into cubes.





2. Soak the poppy seeds in little water for 2-3 hours or more, even overnight. Longer the poppy seeds are soaked, easier it will be to grind them in a paste.





3. Chop the green chillies and use them with the poppy seeds while making a paste, add very little water to grind the paste. It will take around 10 minutes in multiple pulses and give your mixer a break for 2-3 minutes in between to cool off the heat.





4. Heat the mustard oil in a pan till it reaches the smoking point.





5. Temper the oil with nigella seeds, let it splutter.





6. Add the potatoes, green chillies and a pinch of turmeric if you are using it.





7. Fry the potatoes on medium heat, do not brown it.





8. Add the cumin powder, if using.





9. Add ½ cup water , salt and cover the potatoes, let it simmer on lowest heat till half done.





10. Now add the poppy seed paste, coat the potatoes well with the paste, saute for couple of minutes.





11. Adjust the seasonings, check for salt and add sugar to taste (usually ¼ tsp).





12. Add water, cover it and let it cook till done, potatoes should not get mashed.





13. This is a dry dish, so wait till most of the liquid evaporates.





14. Serve aloo posto with steamed rice and dollop of ghee.



