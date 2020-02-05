Celebration of romantic month at InterContinental Dhaka



At InterContinental Dhaka, we invite you to join us in celebration of Romantic Month.







There is no better opportunity to spoil yourself with your loved one during the year than on this special month. This time InterContinental Dhaka is celebrating Romantic month throughout the month of February.







In some pleasant way to spend some quality time throughout this upcoming romantic month of February Intercontinental Dhaka offers an exquisite romantic room package at BDT 14,999net. Package Includes Buffet or In-Room romantic breakfast, chocolate box in-room, Hotel amenities gift pack, Romantic room decoration (Flower & Balloons)&late check-out till 3:00 PM.





This offer will be available throughout February 2020 except 13th, 14th and 15th February. Café Social is offering a month long special "Romantic Combo" for couples. Where you will be served with two coffee and a sharing cake. You can also enjoy Chocolate Festival everyday throughout February. On Valentine's Day you will find special Valentine's cake & goodies.







Gaze to the starry sky special Valentine's package at our pool side. Throughout the month you can enjoy some special cocktails added with one heart shape dessert & one heart shape salty. For couples craving for private cozy moments under the stars the "Private Gazebos" and "Aqua Deck" will be the perfect date night for them to celebrate on Valentine's Day. Aqua Deck dining is BDT 15,000 All Inclusive (Tax & Service Charge) per couple. Our chef specially designed two different four course meal for dinner.







Our specialty restaurant "The Amber Room" is offering three course romantic meal throughout the month with BDT 10000net per couple. In the eve of Valentine's Day Amber Room will serve 5 course menu BDT 16000 per couple.







"Elements" all day dining restaurant is offering luxuriant buffet dinner set up for Romantic Month. Our food & beverage team have prepared a range of romantic surprises not only on the plate, but also in the form of elegant decoration.





The romantic atmosphere of the "Elements" will serve you a dedicated romantic corner with special array of foods throughout the month. On the Valentine's Day from 13 February to 15 February special buffet will be served at the Elements BDT5000 All Inclusive (Tax & Service Charge) per person.







---Food & Nutrition Desk

