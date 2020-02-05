Valentine's 'Love Bites and Heart Crusher Party' @ Radisson Blu Dhaka





Red hearts, chocolates and lots of love are the highlights for a fun filled and wholesome Valentine's Day with your beloved. But why not create a memorable Valentine's Night for your better half and give them an everlasting memory of a lifetime?





For the first time, Radisson Blu Dhaka offers its guests a Candle Light BBQ Dinner Buffet at its romantic poolside followed by a vibrant Valentine's Heart Crusher Dance Party! On 14th Feb, couples will experience a combination of a memorable dining event accompanied by a rocking dance night stretching into the early hours of the morning.



Love Bites BBQ Dinner Buffet @ Poolside





Valentine's is incomplete without a romantic dinner date. The poolside couples will get to experience a love filled Floating Hearts Ceremony. Every guest will get to light up heart shaped candle floats and send them adrift on the hotel's swimming pool. The visually stunning view against the backdrop of Dhaka's city resort will be a sight to behold!





An amorous table setting around the scenic pool side surrounded by the greeneries of the water garden will amplify the love in the air. Guests will enjoy romantic songs by a live band whilst basking in the view of a majestic water fountain.





Starting from barbeque and seafood platters, come and relish the combination of fresh seafood and selected meat specialties which will include mouthwatering king prawns, imported lamb chops and mixed BBQ skewers. Also, heat up the evening with over 20 different kinds of warm pithas at the Live Pitha Station. Let this night create an everlasting memory!





That is not all! Only Poolside dinner guests on 14th February will get a complimentary pass to the Valentine's Heart Crusher Party organized by Red Vintage Entertainment! So get to enjoy the night with delicious food, exotic drinks and a buzzing party! Celebrate love with these memorable events.



Heart Crusher Party @ Grand Ballroom





Dance the night away with your Valentine's date at our Grand Ballroom! Organized by Red Vintage Entertainment, Radisson Blu Dhaka promises an amped up Valentine's for couples and singles alike. Enjoy live music by rocking performers who will set the stage on fire! Experience an exclusive Fashion Show full of glitz and glamour showcasing the latest trends. Be ready to witness the colorful light and laser show promising a night of excitement, passion and love.





Love Bites Dinner Buffet at Water Garden Brasserie





Looking for an indoor dinner date? Then enjoy Radisson Blu Dhaka's infamous Italian Extravaganza dinner buffet at Water Garden Brasserie! Valentine's dinner guests will savor the taste of delectable Italian Cuisine from regions like Tuscany, Sicily and Lombardy! Bite into the delicious Beef Carpaccio, Seafood Terrine, Smoked Salmon and many other Italian specialties.







Chef's special pizzas will include Spicy Diavolo and the famous Quattro Formaggi. Sweet lovers will rejoice at the Tiramisu, Italian homemade ice cream, Panna Cotta and Zabaione at the Gelati Station.







The fun is just starting! Water Garden Brasserie guests will also get to enter an exciting raffle draw! First prize winner will receive a one night stay at the hotel's Deluxe Room. Second prize winner will receive a set dinner at the hotel's Spice & Rice Restaurant. Third prize winner will win a 60 minute massage at Spa Esc.



Love Bites Gourmet Menu @ Sublime





Want to create a memorable memory with your better half with an intimate Valentine's dinner? Radisson Blu Dhaka's internationally accredited Sublime Restaurant will offer a seven course gourmet set menu. Situated at the topmost floor, not only will the guests enjoy a lavish and romantic dinner but will also get to witness the majestic beauty of Dhaka City from above. With a picturesque view and exquisite cuisine, guests will cherish the moments they will spend with their beloved one at Dhaka's best European Fine Dining Restaurant.



Love Bites Set Menu@ Spice & Rice





Prefer some old school romance with the taste of local delicacies? Spice & Rice will offer a special Love Bites Set Menu which will include some of the most delicious South Asian highlights for Valentine's Dinner! Famous for the touch of local traditions and homely interior décor, guests will dine like the Nawabs at Spice & Rice at affordable prices. Pitha platters will also be served with compliments.





The event sponsors are Coca Cola, Movenpick, and Meghna Group, while retail partners are Aarong and Artisan



Leave Your Comments