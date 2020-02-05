Amber admits hitting ex-husband Depp



Former couple Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, who parted ways back in 2017, have again become the talk of the globe after their infamous divorce as a new audiotape obtained by a Hollywood portal revealed shocking details about their relationship.







The 'Aquaman' actress, who had filed for divorce after accusing Depp of hitting her during their 18-month marriage, can be heard admitting to hitting the Pirates of the Caribbean star during their marriage.







Not only that but several shocking revelations have come out from the conversation which happened back in 2015. She can be heard saying, "I'm sorry that I didn't, uh, uh, hit you across the face in a proper slap, but I was hitting you, it was not punching you."





