'Working with Mahesh Bhatt an enriching experience'



Actor Aditya Roy Kapur says working with Mahesh Bhatt on 'Sadak 2' was a great opportunity. The film, a sequel to 1991's 'Sadak', marks Bhatt's return as a director after 20 years. Aditya revealed it was his co-star Alia Bhatt, who asked him to meet her filmmaker father for some work.







But little did he know, he was going to get a chance to work with the director on his comeback film. "Alia told me her dad wants to meet me for work, I agreed immediately. Bhatt Sahab took me through the film ('Sadak 2'), I said yes then and there, not left a chance like that to pass me by. It is a once in a lifetime opportunity. I consider myself very fortunate to have worked with him," Aditya told PTI.

