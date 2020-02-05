Diner Sheshe





"When we first spoke on a dating website, we were both healing from toxic relationships. Maybe that's the reason in his very first message he asked me if I was interested in marriage -- he was refreshingly honest, so I told him we should get to know each other.







Our texts became long phone conversations…he was so kind and genuine. I had perpetual butterflies as we started going on dates -- he would take a bus to see me in Indore, nearly everyday. Finally, we spoke about our ex partners -- we could tell each other everything.





In college, Umang had been in a 4 year long relationship. He'd supported her in every way possible -- from finances to helping her study, but when she got her dream job, she left him. She'd found someone else and told Umang that he wasn't earning enough for her. I told him about my ex who cheated on me with my own cousin -- I remember crying for hours that night on the phone. I felt safe and protective of him at the same time; I'd found love again.





It's been 2 years now and his family is my family. I feel so accepted as my in-laws push me to excel in my career as Umang and I build our lives together. I've found a great friend in his sister -- we go out on our own dates often!





Looking back, I obviously wish my parents had accepted us, but I don't want to complain. Umang and I found each other when we were broken and helped each other heal. We found love, after the most toxic pasts.







We're together, happy, and in a healthy marriage and I'm so grateful I didn't let one toxic relationship make me bitter; I'm happy that I gave love another chance. And all of that falling apart was worth it, because it led me to him; to the only one meant for me."





Humans of Bombay, Fb

