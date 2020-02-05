Worldwide waffling





The newlyweds had already been apart for half their yearlong marriage. Miriam Nwegbe was in Nigeria. Her husband was in Baltimore, and until she could join him, everything was on hold: finding a home together, trying for their first baby, becoming an American family. Then, on Friday, their lives were thrown into disarray by the expansion of President Trump's ban on immigration to include six new countries, including four in Africa. Nigeria, the continent's most populous nation, was one of them. A year after the Trump administration announced that a major pillar of its new strategy for Africa was to counter the growing influence of China and Russia by expanding economic ties to the continent, it slammed the door shut on Nigeria, the continent's biggest economy.









Oscar nomination, schmoscar nomination. There's no Academy for this, but Jennifer Lopez, in tandem with Shakira, earned some kind of unofficial award Sunday night for managing to pull off something no other performer has in years: convince a wide plurality of America it made the right collective choice not to click over to the Puppy Bowl. In 14 minutes of pure frenzy, the duo and their guest stars, J Balvin and Bad Bunny, celebrated Latin music on the Super Bowl's world stage while also giving the Fox nation the old-fashioned American show-biz virtues of choreography, choreography and more choreography. Hooray for Colombia, Puerto Rico and Hollywood - take your pick, or take 'em all.









The United States has taken decisive action to protect Americans from the threat of a fast-moving coronavirus while offering help to China, President Donald Trump said on Sunday, but a key adviser said Beijing had not accepted the offers of assistance. Trump appeared to downplay concerns about the impact in the United States of the flu-like virus that has killed 350 people in China and spread to more than two dozen countries, telling Fox television in an interview, "We're gonna see what happens, but we did shut it down, yes." Concerns about the virus spurred the United States to declare a public health emergency and bar entry to foreign nationals who have recently visited China.









Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal asked Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath to look after the schools and hospitals in UP and said Delhi's schools and hospitals are better than UP's. "Uttar Pradesh chief minister is holding rallies in Delhi, he has been saying that hospitals are bad here, education is bad, and that Kejriwal has spoiled the schools but people are saying they are at least better than Uttar Pradesh," said Kejriwal. Adityanath has been campaigning for the BJP for the upcoming assembly election in Delhi. Addressing a rally in Vishwas Nagar area here, Kejriwal said, "He (Adityanath) will tell us that hospitals and schools are bad here, everybody knows the reality of the hospitals in Gorakhpur, and you just look after your hospitals and schools."



Leave Your Comments