Shaan, Sonia's song 'Keno Mon Haralo'



Indian singer Shaan, young Bangladeshi singer Sonia Nusrat paired up to present a new original song titled 'Keno Mon Haralo'. With the lyric penned down by Rajib Dutta, the tune and music arrangement of the song have been done by Dabbu.





The duo's first ever song will be released on the YouTube channel of Dhruba Music Station (DMS) this Wednesday. Shaan previously did several playbacks for Bangladeshi films, but 'Keno Mon Haralo' is going to mark his maiden original song in the Bangladesh's music industry. The song was recorded recently in India.





Regarding her new song with Shaan, Sonia said, "Shaan is one of my favorite singers. The essence of his natural melodious voice is completely present in this duet. I also tried to render the song to the best of my ability. I hope the song will be liked by everyone."





Shaan said on his part, "Sonia Nusrat has unique singing talent as well as melodious voice. She rendered the song beautifully. I hope that people of both Bangladesh and India will appreciate the song."





However, a music video of the song has also been made featuring Sonia and Irfan Sazzad as models. The music video is directed by Swaraj Deb.







'Keno Mon Haralo' will also be available on GP Music, Robi Splash and Banglalink Vibe alongside the YouTube channel and website of DMS from Wednesday.







