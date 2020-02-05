Bhabna's upcoming drama 'Boka Bhoot'



Model-actress Ashna Habib Bhabna has joined the cast of an upcoming drama serial titled 'Boka Bhoot'. Written and directed by Animesh Aich, she will be seen portraying the role of Nabila in the drama serial.







After a hiatus of two years, Bhabna is working under the direction of Animesh Aich in any project. Bhabna said about the drama, "As the drama serial will be aired on Duronto TV, it leads many to assume that it would be a children-oriented drama.







But, in reality, it's not like that. Made for the audiences of all age groups, the story of 'Boka Bhoot' is taken from the daily family life. I am really enjoying working in the drama so far."





"Animesh is a talented director, which everyone knows. I always like working under his direction. He reconciled the characters of all age groups in this drama. I am optimistic that the audience will enjoy the drama," the actress added.





'Boka Bhoot' is scheduled to be aired on Duronto TV in coming April. On the other hand, Bhabna's new novel titled 'Golapi Jomin' is going to be published in the Amar Ekushey Book Fair 2020 which kicked off yesterday in the capital. The novel--the third piece of its kind from the actress--will be published by Tamralipi.

