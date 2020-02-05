Few art works by artist Kazi Salahuddin Ahmed. - Tarik Sajeb



A solo art exhibition titled '11 Gates to Visual Basics' by artist Kazi Salahuddin Ahmed begins at the La Galerie of Alliance Française de Dhaka (AFD) in Dhanmondi of the capital.





The inaugural ceremony of the exhibition held on the gallery premises. State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid attended the ceremony as chief guest, while architect Iqbal Habib was present as the special guest.





In '11 Gates to Visual Basics', artist Ahmed employs trays used in road construction to carry the hot mix of asphalt. Here the object and process come together and the artwork as an object of contemplation is displaced to let the co-opted object - tin sheets recycled into tray - stand for catastrophes and their effects.





Ahmed is a very prolific artist who has realized his first exhibition in 1987. He has already participated in many group exhibitions and carried out 28 solo exhibitions in Bangladesh and abroad.





The exhibition will remain open to all till 15 February and can be visited according to the following schedule: Monday to Thursday from 3pm to 9pm, Friday and Saturday (9am to12noon and 5pm to 8pm).

Leave Your Comments