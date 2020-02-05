India look to continue winning momentum



After crushing hosts New Zealand 5-0 in the Twenty20 Internationals, touring India will look to continue winning momentum in the three-match One-day International (ODI) series, which begins today (February 5).





But this time without the considerable presence of Rohit Sharma, who limped out of the 5th and final T20 International between the two teams on Sunday with a calf injury. It subsequently forced him out of the ODI series, as well as the Test series that follows with Mayank Agarwal named his replaced in the ODIs.







However, India captain Virat Kohli said that Prithvi Shaw is "definitely going to start", on the eve of the first ODI against New Zealand, confirming that the 20-year-old Mumbai batsman is in line to become India's 230th cricketer in the 50-over format.





"He (Prithvi Shaw) played the T20I series, so from the team's balance point of view heading into the World Cup year, it doesn't really hamper the combination as far as the T20s are concerned. And in one-day cricket, whoever steps in for him - Prithvi's definitely going to start - and whoever the replacement - Agarwal - is, we'll ask for an opener."





On the other hand, Kiwi team physio Vijay Vallabh said Williamson was struggling to shrug off a shoulder injury that kept him out of the final two T20 fixtures. He said Williamson would definitely miss the opening two ODIs but hoped to return for the third and final match of the series in Mount Maunganui next week. "







Squads

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (wk), Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini



New Zealand: Tom Latham (capt and wk), Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Jimmy Neesham, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tom Blundell, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Hamish Bennett, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson, Mark Chapman Kane has had an X-ray scan which cleared him of anything serious, but it's best for his recovery that he avoids aggravating the joint for the next few days," he said.Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja who didn't play in last two T20Is against New Zealand will most likely return to the playing XI.





Leave Your Comments