Abahani upbeat to win against Maziya SRC

Maziya Sports and Recreation Club of the Maldives captain Mohammad Irufaan (left) and Abahani Limited captain Nabib Newas Jibon pose for a photo at a press conference on Tuesday ahead of their AFC Cup pre-qualifying stage-1 match. -BFF



Bangladesh's traditional outfit Abahani Limited will meet with touring Maziya Sports and Recreation Club of the Maldives in their AFC Cup home match of the pre-qualifying stage-1 at Bangabandhu National Stadium today. The match will start at 5 pm.





Portuguese coach of Dhaka Abahani Mario Lamos Abahani is hoping high to winning the match against Maziya Sports and Recreation Club. He said playing at home ground give them more confidence to win the match."Off course we want to start well…… we have a long preparation for the match … my feeling is we'll win the tomorrow's (today) match against Maziya."







"We know they (Marziya) have good Afghan's goalkeeper, Serbian's defender and very fast Brazilian attacking midfielder, but we are not worried about it. Our players are ready to face them." Mario said during the pre match press conference on Tuesday at conference room of Bangladesh Football Federation Bhaban.







Abahani had a mediocre season in the last year's Federation Cup Football tournament as they were frustrated by Rahmatganj with 4-3 in tie-breaker. They were not up to the mark throughout the tournament. But Abahani Coach believes Federation Cup result would not hamper their performance.





Abahani Limited captain Nabib Newas Jibon said their preparation for the AFC Cup is good so far and as they performed well in the last season of the AFC Cup so they are upbeat to carry out the performance. Meanwhile the visitors' head coach Marjan Sekulovski said their target is always to play good game as well as win the match and they also have aim to carry it in the AFC Cup.





"Our target is always is to play good game and win the game…… I expect from my boys to give their best efforts to win the tomorrow's (today) match against Abahani," Marjan said on Tuesday at a press conference.







Asked whether their 2-0 win over Abahani in two matches held in 2017 would motivate his side prior to the match, Marjan said it was the word of three years back but he always prefer to concentrate in the current situation as his side would have to play home and away match against Abahani.





Marjan, however, did not forget to praise Abahani by saying that they reached the zonal semifinal last season as a strong team and at the same time he said they have to toil hard this time in both their home and away match against Abahani.





Team's skipper Mohammad Irufaan who was present in the press conference, also echoed his coach's statement by saying that: All the boys are determined and give their best effort till the last minute to win the match against Abahani. Abahani Limited will play their away match on February 12 in Maldives.





Leave Your Comments