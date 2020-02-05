Mushy, Saifuddin set to play in BCL

Mushfiqur Rahim



Bangladesh dependable batsman Mushfiqur Rahim is ready to play in the ongoing Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) second round, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) physician Dr Debashish Chowdhury confirmed on Tuesday.





Mushfiq who recovered hamstring injury is all set to play for BCB North Zone while Mohammad Saifuddin is expected to return to cricket with BCL. Besides Imrul Kayes is also fit to play BCL.





According to Dr Debashish Chowdhury, both Mushfiq and Imrul had been suffering hamstring injury. They were in rehabilitation program but as a Grade one injury Mushfiq was expected to be fit within February second week.







Imrul's return could delay but both Mushfiq and Imrul passed fitness test on Tuesday. Therefore Imrul is all set to play BCL second round for Islami Bank East Zone.







"Mushfiq and Imrul had been suffering from hamstring and cuff muscle injuries. We're expecting Mushfiq to be fully fit within the 2nd week of February. But Imrul Kayes needs some more time.







We've conducted a fitness test this (Tuesday) morning and it's good that both of them passed the test. So, they're fit to play from now on," BCB chief physician Debashis Chowdhury told the media on Tuesday at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.





Both Mushfiq and Imrul missed Tigers' last T20 series in Pakistan. Mushfiq skipped Pakistan tour due to terror fear while Imrul was ruled out due to injury.







Both Imrul and Mushfiq had sublime batting form during last Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Mushfiq is currently out of the national team however; he is available for selection against Zimbabwe series beginning in the 3rd week of February.







"Right-arm pacer Khaled Ahmed was also recovering from a meniscus injury, but he suddenly fell into side strain problem which might take at least two more weeks to get cured," Debashis said.





Meanwhile pace bowling all-rounder Mohammad Saif uddin has been out of cricket last five months due to injury. But recently he recovered his long injury. Even he bowled with long run-up on Tuesday at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. He is also expected to play BCL from third round.







"I bowled today (yesterday) with full run-up after a long gap. I was a bit tensed about line and length but I am happy indeed. Still I have one week in hand. BCB physician suggested me to play in BCL. So I have some time to improve my fitness," Saifuddin said.





But Saifuddin is eying national return after five months with forthcoming home series against Zimbabwe. "I am upbeat to return to national team in Zimbabwe series. I have already received fitness certificate. The rest depends on team management and selectors." Saifuddin said.Two other cricketers- Shadman Islam and Mrittonjoy Chowdhury of Bangladesh U-19 team -- are also suffering from wrist and shoulder injuries respectively.



"We were struggling to manage the injuries of these cricketers. Mrittonjoy returned home from the ongoing ICC Under-19 World Cup due to shoulder injury. He is a talented cricketer. The BCB decided to send Shadman and Mrittonjoy to Australia to appear before hand and shoulder surgeon. I hope we can send them to Australia by the end of this month," Debashis said.





