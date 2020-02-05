JOF's protest rally on February 8



Jatiya Oikya Front (JOF) will stage a protest rally on February 8 in the city, marking the second anniversary of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's imprisonment.





The decision was taken at a meeting of Jatiya Oikya Front steering committee on Tuesday with its convener Dr Kamal Hossain in the chair at his Motijheel chamber. After the meeting, Gonoforum Presidium Member Advocate Mohsen Rashid announced the program.





Reading out a written speech on behalf of Dr Kamal, Mohsen said theiralliance will hold the rally at Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU) protesting Khaleda's jailing.He said their program is also meant for pushing their demand for the release of the BNP chairperson.Mohsen said Oikya Front top leaders will address the program that will begin at 11am.





