'Electricity system loss reduced to 4.98 % in 10 yrs'



State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid on Tuesday said the system loss in electricity distribution has dropped to 9.35 percent by reducing it 4.98 percent in the last 10 years.





"Electricity distribution system loss was 14.33 percent in 2008-09 fiscals while it has been come down to 9.35 percent by reducing 4.98 percent in 2018-19 fiscals," he said while responding to a starred question made by treasury bench lawmaker M Shahiduzzaman Sarker of Naogaon-2 in the House.





Nasrul Hamid said proper action plan and intensive supervision by the government and set up of pre-paid meters along with implementation of different programs has significantly reduced the wastage of the electricity.





Besides, he said the government has taken a number of initiatives including set up of pre-paid or smart meters instead of post-paid meters, automatic meter reading system (AMR) for major industrial subscribers and mobile court operation to stop illegal use of electricity across the country.





