Govt nationalizes 28 colleges



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has authorized the nationalization of 28 educational institutes approved by the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Trust, the education ministry said.







A ban has been imposed on the appointment and promotion of personnel, and the handover of movable and immovable assets in 15 colleges named after Bangabandhu and his family members, with the nationalization in sight.





The authorities have asked the director general of the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education to inspect the colleges and submit a report within 15 working days to the education ministry, reports bdnews24.com.







The colleges to be nationalised are: Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Women College in Mirpur, Dhaka, Kharshuti Bangabandhu College in Boalmari, Faridpur, Jatir Janak Bangabandhu College in Pangsha, Rajbari, Chilachar Balikandi Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib College in Madaripur and Sheikh Russel College in Rajoir, Madaripur.Bangabandhu Women College (Mongla Port), Bagerhat, Jatir Janak Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Memorial College in Kaliganj, Jhenaidaha, Sheikh



Hasina Padmapukur Degree College in Maheshpur, Bangabandhu College in Sreepur, Magura and Deshratna Sheikh Hasina College in Mehendiganj, Barishal, are also set to become state-owned colleges.





The other five colleges to be nationalised are Bangabandhu College at Melandaha and Sheikh Kamal College at Jhaogara in Jamalpur, Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Women College in Dimla, Nilphamari, Shimulbari Bangabandhu Degree College in Joldhaka and Fulbari Chintamoni Bangabandhu College in Fulbari, Dinajpur.





