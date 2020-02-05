Normalcy prevails in Jammu and Kashmir

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump are concerned about the Kashmir issue. -AA file photo



Congenial circumstances have been prevailing in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) since the Indian government revoked Article 370 on 5 August 2019. The abrogation of Article 370 created the Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and Ladakh.







Most of the foreign affairs experts have welcomed this decision by the Indian government and expressed hope that it will expedite socio-economic development in the territory and will establish political stability in the region. Evidence on ground indicates that locals have found no major change in the normal functioning with regards to the activities of the newly created UT.





Diplomatic analysts have admired the far-sight of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi which was reflected through the annulment of Article 370. Even Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind, one of the largest Islamic organizations of India,



expressed support to the withdrawal of special status of Jammu and Kashmir after Article 370 was nullified. Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind also called upon the masses and security forces to resist the Islamic extremist groups in J&K.





The abolition of special status of J&K has allowed the Indian government to increase the amount of fund allocation to the valley and other areas of the UT. In a major decision by the Jammu and Kashmir government on January 25, 2G internet services were thrown open across all the 20 districts in the Union Territory.





This is the biggest breakthrough in internet connectivity in the region since August 5 last year when the government imposed restrictions on mobile internet in J&K. With this restoration, all the 20 districts of J&K from January 25 have got access to the internet.





All the educational institutions in J&K and Ladakh are functioning in a normal way. Hospitals are providing healthcare regularly to patients. Banking and ATM facilities are operating normally and cash is regularly loaded so that people do not face any difficulty. There is no shortage of cooking gas. Government offices and business establishments are functioning normally.





The Indian government is working out a scheme to provide 800 million USD to the farmers of J&K and Ladakh to upgrade their livelihood and agricultural production. To generate employment for the youths, the Indian government has identified 50,000 job vacancies, which will be filled in the next few months.





Continuing in its efforts to fast track development projects in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, the Indian government in the Union Budget for 2020-2021 has allocated Rs. 30,757 crore for Jammu and Kashmir and Rs. 5958 crore for Ladakh.







On the other hand, the Pakistan government wanted to exaggerate the Kashmir issue to the international community but it seems to be the fact that Pakistan authorities could not gain much international support.





Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan faced immense protests in Davos, Switzerland recently when he reached there to participate in the World Economic Forum summit. The protesters gathered in Davos flying from Pakistan and some other countries. They demonstrated against the atrocities of Pakistan forces on the people of Baluchistan and Sindh provinces.





Balochistan is situated in the southwest portion of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan which used to be an independent nation, having gained autonomy in 1947 from colonial British governance.





Shortly thereafter, however, Pakistan launched a military operation and forcibly annexed Baluchistan back under Pakistani control. Since then, the Baloch have faced incessant hostility and aggression at the hands of the Pakistani government and have had their most fundamental human rights stripped away.







Pakistan has also restricted phone and internet access in Baluchistan and threatened, kidnapped, or killed reporters who share the truth of what is happening to the Baloch. Alleging so-called "national security" concerns, Pakistan has barred international NGOs and rights groups from entering Baluchistan and has repressed all forms of political activism that oppose the Pakistani government's agenda.







Different human rights organizations have also called upon Pakistan government to stop incursions on the people of Baluchistan and Sindh. Moreover, allegations show that the Pakistan government commits human rights violations in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir too.





Leave Your Comments