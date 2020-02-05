Multimillionaire depositors leaving banks



Multimillionaire depositors in large numbers are withdrawing their funds from banks supposedly to siphon off the money. According to a central report revealed on Tuesday, around 4,000 multimillionaires withdrew their money from banks in the last four months.







A total of 519 depositors withdrew their funds from banks only in the last week of September last year, the report, which is based on the information until September 30, 2019, shows.





BB officials said there were 80,396 multimillionaire depositors in the banking sector at the end of June, 2019. Around 3,000 more were added to them in July and August. But after the anti-casino drives launched on September 18, the number started to reduce sharply, they said adding that on September 30, the number of multimillionaire depositors stood at 79,877.





Economists said during the drives against casino in the middle of September last year, a large number of multimillionaires siphoned off their money after withdrawing from banks.





Agrani Bank Chairman Dr Zaid Bakht said, "A large number of multimillionaires have withdrawn their funds from banks during the anti-casino drives. They might have laundered the money after converting these into dollars."







Ex-Bangladesh Bank Governor Dr Saleh Uddin Ahmed said, "Besides withdrawing money from banks, many multimillionaires fled the country after taking loans from banks." He said fear gripped the depositors whether they would get back their deposits.







Many depositors think their names may be revealed in parliament, Saleh Uddin Ahmed said, adding that they, for this reason, are withdrawing money from banks.





Bank officials claim that the number of multimillionaire depositors will come down in the December report, which will be published in May next.The BB report is prepared after every three months.









---Agency

