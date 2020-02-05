Road crash kills 3 in Chattogram

Leave Your Comments

Three people were killed in a head-on collision between a truck and a pickup van on Dhaka-Chattogram highway at Bashbaria in Sitakunda upazila early Wednesday.The identities of the deceased could not be known yet.The accident took place around 4:45 am when a stone-laden truck from Dhaka hit the Dhaka-bound green chilli-laden pickup van, leaving the three people killed on the spot, said in-charge of Kumira Highway police camp SI Mohammad Abdullah.On information, police went to the spot and recovered the bodies, he said.