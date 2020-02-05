Published:  11:16 AM, 05 February 2020

Road crash kills 3 in Chattogram

Road crash kills 3 in Chattogram
Three people were killed in a head-on collision between a truck and a pickup van on Dhaka-Chattogram highway at Bashbaria in Sitakunda upazila early Wednesday.The identities of the deceased could not be known yet.The accident took place around 4:45 am when a stone-laden truck from Dhaka hit the Dhaka-bound green chilli-laden pickup van, leaving the three people killed on the spot, said in-charge of Kumira Highway police camp SI Mohammad Abdullah.On information, police went to the spot and recovered the bodies, he said.

Leave Your Comments


Latest News

More From Countrywide

Video Gallery

Photo Gallery

E-Paper

E-Paper

Go to Home Page »