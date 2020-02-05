Wife arrested over man’s death in Sirajganj





A man was found dead at a house at Sakoadighi village in Tarash upazila on Tuesday night.





The deceased was identified as Anisur Rahman, son of Mahram Ali of Biranagar village in Chatmohor upazila of Pabna district.





Quoting locals, police said Anisur used to live at his in-law’s house and worked as a day labourer since his marriage 12 years ago.





On Tuesday night, Anu Begum, wife of Ershad Ali first spotted the body of Anisur when she went to his house to enquire about his absence from work on that day.





On information, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue, said SI Abdul Mazed of Tarash Police Station.





The victim’s brother alleged that Anisur’s wife and mother-in-law had killed him.





Police arrested Anisur’s wife Asia Begum and mother-in-law over his death.

Leave Your Comments