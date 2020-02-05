‘Robber’ killed in Dhaka ‘gunfight’





A suspected robber was killed in a reported gunfight with Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) at Beribadh in city’s Turag area early Wednesday.





The deceased was identified as Shahid Hossain alias Kana Shahid, 45.





A team of Rab-1 conducted a drive in the area at night, said sources at Rab headquarters. The robbers opened fire as soon as the Rab team approached the area, triggering a skirmish.





At one stage, Shahid was caught in the line of fire and died on the spot while the others managed to flee the scene, Rab sources said.





Two pistols, two locally made guns and a few bullets were recovered from the spot.

