Thousands suffer as bridge lies abandoned in Sunamganj





A bridge constructed at a cost of Tk 27 lakh over the Khasiamara River in Doarabazar upazila of the district is lying abandoned for nearly six years due to the lack of an approach road.





Locals said the bridge was constructed in 2014 on Boglabazar road to ease road communication of a number of villages under two unions — Laxmipur and Boglabazar.





But after it was built, the approach dirt road on both sides was washed away during a flash flood about six years ago.





Residents of the two unions have been facing immense sufferings.





In the dry season, the residents of the areas use an alternative road but in the rainy season, the road communication of the bordering area with other parts of the district remains are disrupted.





Monir Hossain, a resident of Idrispur village, said the local administration and the representatives took no step despite their repeated calls for help.





Laxmipur Union Parishad Chairman Amirul Haque, said they have received no allocation yet to repair the approach road. “We’ve informed the higher authorities concerned but are yet to get any response,” he said.





Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Sonia Sultana could not be reached over phone for comments.





