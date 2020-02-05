Foster local culture: President













President M Abdul Hamid today urged local representatives, eminent individuals, political leaders and others concerned to foster local culture keeping aside the bad sides of the foreign culture.





He came up with the call while giving his reaction after a cultural programme hosted by Patuakhali district administration, during his visit to Kuakata in Kalapara upazila last night.





“Most of the cultural organizers arrange programmes by hiring the renowned performers as well as the foreign culture in the era of satellite culture . . . But we have to come out from the cultural aggression and foster local culture as Bengalis has longstanding rich cultural heritages,” Hamid added.





Referring to the satellite cultural aggression, the President observed that it has captured our own culture in many ways so all must remain alert against this.





“I’m really glad to see the cultural programme as you have arranged following the country’s cultural heritages,” the President said, enjoying the porgramme performed by only local artists who highlighted the Bengali culture through their performances, including singing, dancing and showing puppet show.





The President went on saying, “We need to uphold our own cultural heritages what we have . . .”





Expressing his satisfaction over the existing communal harmony among the people of all religions, specially the Rakhine community ones in Patuakhali, Abdul Hamid asked all inhabitants of Kuakata and its surroundings to ensure their existence with dignity here.





“Give full attention to their (Rakhine people here) survival as the country needs to continue the mixed cultural practice, otherwise its development won’t get complete shape as the peace and communal harmony still exists in Bangladesh,” the President opined. President Hamid called upon all to work together to uphold the communal harmony of Bangladesh.





President’s family members, including his spouse Rashida Khanam, former state minister Mahabubur Rahman, local lawmaker Md. Mohibbur Rahman, secretaries concerned to the President, senior civil and military officials, representatives of the district administration, among others, were present at the function.





The head of the state is on a two-day visit to Kuakata of Kalapara and Patuakhali Science and Technology University (PSTU) at Dumki upazilas of the district.





President Hamid will attend the 2nd convocation of the PSTU this afternoon.

Leave Your Comments